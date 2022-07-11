New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 28,090 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $55,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 139,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

