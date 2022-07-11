New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.89 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $74,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $251.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.