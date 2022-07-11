New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $402.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.14 and a 200-day moving average of $442.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

