Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NPK opened at $66.09 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $466.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

