Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2,325.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FIZZ opened at $50.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada.

