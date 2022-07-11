Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $125.73 and a one year high of $195.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.