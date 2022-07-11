Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,946 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 371.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 709,818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Plains GP by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 54.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,573,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 552,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

