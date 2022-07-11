Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 575,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BOX by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 472,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 434,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

BOX stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.