Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,325,000 after buying an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $92.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

