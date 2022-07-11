Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

