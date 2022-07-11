Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.09 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

