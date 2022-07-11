Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 144,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 254,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 324,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

