Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $54,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $146.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

