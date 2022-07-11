Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1,748.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

