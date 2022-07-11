Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.