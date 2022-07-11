Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

