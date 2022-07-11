Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $131.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

