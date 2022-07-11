Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

SCHW stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

