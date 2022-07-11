Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

