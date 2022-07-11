Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.