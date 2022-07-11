Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

MCHP stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

