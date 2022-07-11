Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

