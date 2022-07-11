Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTRA opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

