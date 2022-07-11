Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.88 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

