Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 180 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $491.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

