Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 499 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Accenture by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $277.12 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $321.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

