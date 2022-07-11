Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $23,672,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.