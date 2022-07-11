Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

