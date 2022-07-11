Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.