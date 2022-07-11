Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $46.30 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.