Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 126 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $95.87 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

