Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $121.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

