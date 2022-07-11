Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $126.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.16.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

