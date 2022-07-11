Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.60.

NDSN stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.29. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

