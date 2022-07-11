North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,209.86.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

Shares of NOA opened at C$14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$415.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.61. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

