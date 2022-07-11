Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPM stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

