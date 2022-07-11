OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $67.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.58.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:OMF opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $99,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

