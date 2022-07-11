Oppenheimer Comments on Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SVC opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

