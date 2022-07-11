OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Holdings Trimmed by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

