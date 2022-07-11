Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head to Head Review

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TIM and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.66% 9.35% 4.95% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIM and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.84 $547.96 million $1.20 10.59 Orbsat $5.69 million 4.27 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Orbsat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. Further, it offers landline switched telephone services, national long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company provides its services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers; and had approximately 12.8 thousand points of sale, including 158 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 212 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Orbsat (Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

