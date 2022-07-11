OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.36.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

