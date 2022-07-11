Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $79.53 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.