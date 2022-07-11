Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $320.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

