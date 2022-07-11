PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 6th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $171.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.