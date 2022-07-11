PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

