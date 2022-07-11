PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

