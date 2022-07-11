Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Increased to €242.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €234.00 ($243.75) to €242.00 ($252.08) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($163.54) to €169.00 ($176.04) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pernod Ricard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($223.96) to €217.00 ($226.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

