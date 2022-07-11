Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

PXD opened at $217.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average is $236.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

