Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Pool by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $378.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.