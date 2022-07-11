Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Critical Survey

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -0.16% 4.04% 0.43% Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noodles & Company and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 4 0 2.80 Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60

Noodles & Company currently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 115.99%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 139.15%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Company and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.50 $3.66 million ($0.02) -258.37 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.21 $5.99 million N/A N/A

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

